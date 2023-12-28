Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Vector Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:VGR opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $364.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vector Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,882,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.