Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,310 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 68,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 224,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

