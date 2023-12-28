Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Gap Up to $17.56

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.56, but opened at $18.42. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 130,086 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma

In other news, Director Martin Edwards purchased 33,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $62,074.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $112,803.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,840,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Edwards bought 33,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $62,074.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,800 shares in the company, valued at $266,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.