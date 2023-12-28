Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.11

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 30441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 10.38%. Equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $3,907,555.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,543,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,555,000 after buying an additional 2,447,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,602,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,546,000 after buying an additional 1,279,583 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,136,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,523,000 after buying an additional 812,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,753,000 after buying an additional 74,292 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.