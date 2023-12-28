Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.27.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $408.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $413.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

