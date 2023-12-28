Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $258.98 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.80 and a 52-week high of $263.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.