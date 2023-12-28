Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $49,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V opened at $258.98 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.80 and a 52-week high of $263.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.76.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
