voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Price Performance

voxeljet stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 51.95% and a negative net margin of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.