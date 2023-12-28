Wagner Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.44 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $204.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

