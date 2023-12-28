Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $157.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,479,006 shares of company stock valued at $542,170,741. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

