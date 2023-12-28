Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.58

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 317762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,106,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,385,000 after buying an additional 5,454,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,786,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,859 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Wipro by 853.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,526,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,385 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,301,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

