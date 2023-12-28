WNS (NYSE:WNS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WNS in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

WNS stock opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WNS has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the second quarter worth $46,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 64.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,872,000 after purchasing an additional 586,694 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in WNS by 86.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 342,922 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 802.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,950,000 after acquiring an additional 333,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 30.2% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,208,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,609,000 after acquiring an additional 280,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

