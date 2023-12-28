Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

WWW opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,716,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,085,000 after buying an additional 211,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.