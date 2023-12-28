Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for about $0.0929 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $3.12 billion and $371,847.76 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,612,614,664 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,612,614,663.646606 in circulation."

