Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 198 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 3.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 178.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $348.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.90 and a 200 day moving average of $314.22. The stock has a market cap of $346.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

