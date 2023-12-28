Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Trading Up 3.0 %

XNET opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.37. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xunlei Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Xunlei in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 25.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,160 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 30.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Featured Stories

