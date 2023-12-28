YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,298,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,680,357 shares.The stock last traded at $12.10 and had previously closed at $12.03.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07.

Get YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 113.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 23,869 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 5,437.3% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $314,000.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.