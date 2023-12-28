Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Has $415,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 324.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $1,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ META opened at $357.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $919.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $115.51 and a one year high of $359.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $195,637.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,116 shares in the company, valued at $13,174,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 687,418 shares of company stock worth $230,004,282. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.