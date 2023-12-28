Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.53. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

BHC opened at C$10.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of C$7.56 and a 52-week high of C$13.81. The company has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.15. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 983.84%. The business had revenue of C$3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.96 billion.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

