Zacks Research Weighs in on First American Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First American Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.27. The consensus estimate for First American Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

First American Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FAF opened at $64.88 on Thursday. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 93.39%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.