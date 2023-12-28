ZimVie Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,702 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,161% compared to the typical daily volume of 373 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $485.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.85. ZimVie has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.
ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $202.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that ZimVie will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZIMV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ZimVie from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ZimVie in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.
