ZimVie Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,702 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,161% compared to the typical daily volume of 373 put options.

ZimVie Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $485.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.85. ZimVie has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $202.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that ZimVie will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZimVie

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIMV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZimVie by 1,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ZimVie by 388.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in ZimVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ZimVie by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZIMV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ZimVie from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ZimVie in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

