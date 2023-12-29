1st Source Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.17. The consensus estimate for 1st Source’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on 1st Source in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.87.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $93.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 26.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source in the second quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the second quarter valued at about $990,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 1st Source by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 123,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.56%.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

