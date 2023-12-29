2,346 Shares in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 222,350 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,182 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 288,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,191 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 149,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ORIX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

ORIX Stock Performance

Shares of IX stock opened at $93.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.93. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.72 and a 52 week high of $101.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

ORIX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.