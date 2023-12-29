2,852 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE PG opened at $145.75 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
