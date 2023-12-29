438 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Humana by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Humana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $455.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $491.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.91. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

