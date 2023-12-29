7,676 Shares in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Ashland by 136.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Ashland by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 69,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashland by 809.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after buying an additional 205,567 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Ashland during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Ashland by 10.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASH. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.21.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.57 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 47.09%.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

