Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,212 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $197.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.52 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.