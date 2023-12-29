Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,137 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,137 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

