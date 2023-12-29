Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 94.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,291,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after acquiring an additional 982,317 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,024,000 after acquiring an additional 836,059 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $74.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.96. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

