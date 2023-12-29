Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,773.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 448.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $97,926,000 after purchasing an additional 879,856 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,169,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 789,204 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,453,000 after purchasing an additional 534,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.53. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

