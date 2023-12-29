Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 230,385.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after acquiring an additional 691,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP opened at $68.63 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BHP Group

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.