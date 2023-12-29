Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $108.82 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day moving average of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

