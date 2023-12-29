Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 9,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after buying an additional 3,158,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Novartis by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after buying an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $211.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

