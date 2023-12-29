Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.0 %

MPC opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

