Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $465.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $547.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

