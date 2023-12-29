Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 113 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $5,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $490.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.01 and a 12 month high of $500.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.