Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,873,326 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,203,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $188.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.88 and its 200 day moving average is $191.38. The company has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

