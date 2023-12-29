Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 198 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,088,000 after purchasing an additional 835,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,248,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 454,688 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $78.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $78.37. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.92.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

