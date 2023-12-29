Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 122.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.77%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

