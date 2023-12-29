Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,877 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 51,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 189,130 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 303,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 97,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 140,224 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $110.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.90. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

