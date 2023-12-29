AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Clarity Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Clarity Financial LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 3.6% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,269,000 after buying an additional 440,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,156,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,873,000 after buying an additional 404,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,046,000 after buying an additional 907,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $154.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.80 and its 200 day moving average is $145.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

