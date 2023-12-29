Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Shantanu Narayen Sells 32,000 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $595.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $588.46 and a 200 day moving average of $543.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

