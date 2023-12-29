Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,026 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $595.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.