Advisory Alpha LLC Buys Shares of 1,449 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $171.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.70 and its 200 day moving average is $164.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

