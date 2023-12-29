Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

