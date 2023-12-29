Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives $1.62 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEVA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aeva Technologies from $0.88 to $0.96 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of AEVA opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. Aeva Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $184.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.10% and a negative net margin of 5,089.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 373,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 28.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 34.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

