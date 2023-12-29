AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.33. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 75.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,477,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 633,425 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 76.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 610,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 264,322 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 23.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 33,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

