Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Update

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, an increase of 4,917.4% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.9 days.

Air New Zealand Price Performance

Shares of ANZFF opened at $0.41 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

