Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Update

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, an increase of 4,917.4% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.9 days.
Air New Zealand Price Performance
Shares of ANZFF opened at $0.41 on Friday. Air New Zealand has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.
About Air New Zealand
