Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,435 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $39,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $1,083,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 409.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 293,758 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,242,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,664,000 after purchasing an additional 218,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.32.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.1 %

ALB stock opened at $149.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

