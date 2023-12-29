Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 325,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,882 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $32,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 83.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $128.93 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 365.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

